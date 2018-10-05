Camera Swap Meet, Night Market, Pride Wrap, and DeLand Indie Market

The bi-annual Kiwi Camera Swap Meet is a buy, sell, trade event for all things photography! Bring your film, digital, lenses, dark room, studio equipment, and ephemera. This is a free community event, and open for everyone to bring whatever you want to sell! The Kiwi Camera Swap Meet is Sunday 9 to 3 at Kiwi Camera Service in Winter Park.

The Night Market at Audubon will feature locally and regionally made crafts, street food, art, photography, a DJ and live music, two beer gardens, fortune tellers, movies, food and drink specials. Night Market at Audubon Park takes place Saturday 5 to 10 in the west Corrine plaza in the Audubon Park Garden District.

Kick off Pride Month and be a part of the Pride Wrap team joining volunteers from Macramé Momma, Mills 50 District and LGBT Center and make knotted rainbow colored cord art to hang around the trees surrounding the Pulse labyrinth. This outdoor group project called “Pride Wrap” takes place Saturday 11 to 3 at Colonial Square Park.

The DeLand Indie Market is a curated event held 4 times a year with Vendors from all over Florida including Artists, Boutiques, Vintage and Handcrafted Vendors along with food and live music. Deland Indie market is Sunday 11 to 5 at Artisan Alley in downtown Deland.