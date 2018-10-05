 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Commentaries


Camera Swap Meet, Night Market, Pride Wrap, and DeLand Indie Market

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Play Audio

Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

The bi-annual Kiwi Camera Swap Meet is a buy, sell, trade event for all things photography! Bring your film, digital, lenses, dark room, studio equipment, and ephemera. This is a free community event, and open for everyone to bring whatever you want to sell! The Kiwi Camera Swap Meet is Sunday 9 to 3 at Kiwi Camera Service in Winter Park.

The Night Market at Audubon will feature locally and regionally made crafts, street food, art, photography, a DJ and live music, two beer gardens, fortune tellers, movies, food and drink specials. Night Market at Audubon Park takes place Saturday 5 to 10 in the west Corrine plaza in the Audubon Park Garden District.

Kick off Pride Month and be a part of the Pride Wrap team joining volunteers from Macramé Momma, Mills 50 District and LGBT Center and make knotted rainbow colored cord art to hang around the trees surrounding the Pulse labyrinth. This outdoor group project called “Pride Wrap” takes place Saturday 11 to 3 at Colonial Square Park.

The DeLand Indie Market is a curated event held 4 times a year with Vendors from all over Florida including Artists, Boutiques, Vintage and Handcrafted Vendors along with food and live music. Deland Indie market is Sunday 11 to 5 at Artisan Alley in downtown Deland.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP