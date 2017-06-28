 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Call To Remove Confederate Statue In Hillsborough County

by Steve Newborn (WUSF)

Detail of the confederate statue in Hillsborough County./Photo: Steve Newborn, WUSF

Protesters are urging Hillsborough County to remove a confederate statue that has stood outside the county courthouse for more than a century.

Commissioners voted against removing the statue last week.

Rev. James Golden is with the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Bradenton.

“We will not go away. We will not be afraid, and we will not stop until the four of you – one of you must change not just your mind, but you’ve got to change your heart,” said Golden.

Golden called on commissioners to move the statute to a nearby historic cemetery.

Orlando’s confederate statue was moved earlier this month from Lake Eola to the confederate section of the city’s cemetery.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP