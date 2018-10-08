 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Space


Buzz Aldrin Attorney Withdraws From Moonwalker’s Fight With Kids

by Associated Press (AP)

Buzz Aldrin speaking with attendees at the 2016 Cloud Summit hosted by Ingram Micro at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Gage Skidmore, WikiMedia Commons

VIERA, Fla. (AP) — One of former astronaut Buzz Aldrin’s attorneys in a legal fight with two of his children and a business manager is withdrawing, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Attorney Steven Selz last week filed court papers in state court in Florida seeking to withdraw from the case.

The lawyer says he and Aldrin have “irreconcilable differences” that have made it improper for him to represent the Apollo 11 moonwalker.

Court documents show that two other attorneys remain on behalf of Aldrin.

Aldrin sued two of his children and a business manager in June, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account, and slandering him by saying he has dementia.

Earlier, the two children had filed a petition claiming their father was suffering from memory loss, delusions, paranoia and confusion.


