Buzz Aldin Is Obsessed With Mars. His Son Is Helping Get Humans There.

Andy, age ten, and his dad Buzz Aldrin during Apollo training. Photo: Buzz Aldrin

Buzz Aldrin is obsessed with Mars. The Apollo 11 astronaut and second person to walk on the moon is now developing a plan to send humans to live permanently on the red planet.

The Buzz Aldrin Space Institute at Florida Tech is hoping to fine-tune that vision with research and workshops with experts. One question Buzz has is what are the psychological impacts of living on Mars?

Earlier this month, social science experts met at the Kennedy Space Center’s Visitor Complex to answer that question. Buzz Aldrin’s son, Andy Aldrin, serves as the Director of the Institute.


