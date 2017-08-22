Building A Mobile Launch Pad

The building of NASA’s SLS rocket starts on the Mobile Launcher. It’s a giant piece of machinery that is towed into the Vehicle Assemble Building. When the rocket is ready for launch, it’s towed across Kennedy Space Center to the pad.

This is the way it was done during Apollo and Shuttle. Now, NASA’s Ground System Development and Operations (GSDO) is working to finalize the launcher ahead of Exploration Mission 1.

So just what goes into building a movable launch pad? Construction Manager Mike Canicatti joins the podcast to bring us up to speed.