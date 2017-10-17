 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Education


Broward Joins School Districts In HB 7069 Lawsuit

by Jessica Bakeman (WLRN)

On Monday, Broward County and a dozen other school districts filed a much-anticipated lawsuit targeting House Bill 7069. The districts argue six provisions in the new charter school law are unconstitutional.

It offers funding to attract privately run charter schools to areas where traditional public schools are struggling. It requires school districts to share local property tax revenue with charters. It sends more federal Title I funding directly to the nontraditional schools. And it allows charter operators to form their own districts absent oversight from elected school boards.

These are some of the reasons why 20 percent of Florida’s counties signed onto a 25-page lawsuit challenging the new measure.

Broward is the only South Florida district that’s participating. But other plaintiffs represent major metropolitan areas, too: Orlando, Jacksonville and St. Petersburg among them.

The new lawsuit is separate from one Palm Beach County already filed on its own.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP