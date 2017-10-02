 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Brother Of Accused Las Vegas Gunman: “We Have No Idea Why”

by (WMFE)

People take cover at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after a gunman opened fire on the festival from a room in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo courtesy NPR

The Orlando brother of the Las Vegas gunman who authorities say killed 58 and wounded 500 more says he often played high stakes video poker.

Eric Paddock told Fox 35 he is as shocked as anyone by the massacre.

“We have no idea why he did this, and that’s what you’re going to find out, is, I can’t imagine. When you guys find out why this happened let us know. I have no idea whatsoever.”

Authorities say Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of concert-goers at an outdoor country-music show. They say he killed himself after the shooting.

Stephen Paddock lived in Viera in Brevard County until two years ago.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP