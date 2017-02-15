Brevard School District Plans New Schools And More Portables

The Brevard School Board has voted on a plan to make space for more students over the next five years. It includes two new elementary schools, some redistricting and about 90 new portables.

School Board Chair Misty Belford said Cocoa High will get an additional building.

“They are bursting at the seams, so there would be an addition at that school to help accommodate that increase in student growth,” said Belford.

Belford said while the addition of more portables isn’t ideal—they prevent the district from accumulating more debt.

“The unfortunate reality is that we don’t have the resources to address permanent structures for the projected capacity because we’re restricted in what funds we can use for various things,” said Belford.

The five-year facilities plan also includes reopening South Lake Elementary as a choice school in which all students would be able to apply to attend through a lottery.

The plan will be reviewed every year and adjusted if need be.