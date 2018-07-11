Brevard School Board Approves New Superintendent Contract

The Brevard County School board approved Mark Mullins’ contract Tuesday. The new superintendent will start on August 11.

Mullins, current Deputy Superintendent and Chief Operating Officer of the school district, is set to replace Desmond Blackburn on the second day of school. Blackburn was appointed in 2015, and announced his resignation in May to serve as CEO of a non-profit education organization.

Mullins will be paid the same $210,000 salary Blackburn received when he started. He will be eligible for raises if he gets high marks, or if he receives special certifications.

Mullins started as a math teacher in 1994, working his way up to vice-principal, principal and then area superintendent.

Mullins is currently serving as “superintendent designee” during his month-long transition period.