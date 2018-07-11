 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Brevard School Board Approves New Superintendent Contract

by Christen Kelley (WMFE)

Mark Mullins will start his new position as Brevard Schools superintendent on Aug. 11. Photo courtesy of BPS.

The Brevard County School board approved Mark Mullins’ contract Tuesday. The new superintendent will start on August 11.

Mullins, current Deputy Superintendent and Chief Operating Officer of the school district, is set to replace Desmond Blackburn on the second day of school. Blackburn was appointed in 2015, and announced his resignation in May to serve as CEO of a non-profit education organization.

Mullins will be paid the same $210,000 salary Blackburn received when he started. He will be eligible for raises if he gets high marks, or if he receives special certifications.

Mullins started as a math teacher in 1994, working his way up to vice-principal, principal and then area superintendent.

Mullins is currently serving as “superintendent designee” during his month-long transition period.


