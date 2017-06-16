 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Pulse Shooting


Brevard County To Hold Vigil Saturday For Pulse

by (WMFE)

File photo: The memorial at Pulse night club.

People in Brevard will mark one year since the Pulse shooting with a “United We Stand For Love” vigil this weekend. Speak Out Brevard and Space Coast Pride are organizing the event.

“49 volunteers signed up to each hold a poster- board type picture of every one of the victims and then we have two volunteers that are also going to be holding up a Pride flag at that point in time and we’re going to have rainbow glow sticks for everyone in the crowd,” said Speak Out Brevard Treasurer Jazzie Hennings.

Proceeds from merchandise sales and a silent auction at the event will go to the One Pulse Foundation and the local PFLAG chapter and Rainbow Youth.

The vigil is Saturday from 7-9 p.m. in the Eau Gallie Arts District in Melbourne.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP