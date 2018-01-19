BREVARD COUNTY GIVING AID TO HURRICANE IRMA VICTIMS

Brevard County Housing and Human Services is hosting a disaster recovery program to help those in need after Hurricane Irma.

The three day program, from January 22nd to the 24th will give one-time assistance for rent, mortgage, repairs and other housing needs.

The program has about $184,000 of funding to give to those in need. The services are first-come serve basis, with the elderly getting first priority. The maximum aid given is one thousand dollars. However, more funding will be given depending on the situation.

Ian Golden is the Brevard County Housing and Human Services Director.

He said that this program is so important because of the statewide damages Hurricane Irma caused.

“This was very necessary to assist people, especially lower income people who don’t have the ability to meet some of their needs,” Golden said.

The Brevard County housing website has all the details on how to apply.