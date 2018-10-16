 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


Brevard County Gathers Samples After Reports Of Possible Red Tide

by (WMFE)

Brevard County has fielded reports of dead fish on beaches like this one. Photo courtesy Virginia Barker

Testing is underway after reports of possible red tide in Indialantic and Melbourne Beach.

Results are expected Wednesday.

Reports of dead fish and respiratory symptoms began over the weekend, says Virginia Barker of the Brevard County Natural Resources Department.

“The lifeguards went to the area where the first reports came in, and they said that they also experienced nasal issues.”

A nearly year-long red tide in southwest Florida has spread in recent months, carried by the Gulf Stream around the peninsula’s southernmost tip and up the Atlantic coast.

In Brevard County the harmful algae species is rare.

 

 


