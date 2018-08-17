 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Brevard County Food Bank Only Has Two Days Worth of Food Left: Rosa Riordan says This Illustrates the Need

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
The Salvation Army Melbourne needs donations in order to continue feeding 400 people a week. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The Salvation Army Melbourne needs donations in order to continue feeding 400 people a week. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A Melbourne food pantry is running out of food. The Salvation Army’s food pantry may only be able to serve 20 families this weekend. That’s just five percent of the families who usually depend on the pantry for weeknight dinners and three meals over the weekend. Development Director Rosa Riordan says the shortage illustrates how great the need is.

“We usually feed 400-500 families per week is what we’re feeding. The need is absolutely here a lot of people are living paycheck to paycheck trying to make ends meet. It’s incredible when you see the line out of our door for food alone.”

Riordan says people can donate nonperishable food items at their 1080 Hickory St. location.

The United States Department of Agriculture says in more than 280,000 food insecure households in the United States in 2016, children experienced disrupted eating patterns.

If you’d like to listen to Rosa Riordan explaining the prevalence of food insecurity in Central Florida, please click on the clip above.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP