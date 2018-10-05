 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Education


Books & Brunch Program Promotes Literacy In Apopka

by (WMFE)
Wikimedia Commons. Photo: Stewart Butterfield, Flickr

A new program in Apopka promotes literacy, and education about social and economic challenges. The Hope Community Center’s ‘Books and Brunch’ runs every fourth Saturday  at Taylor Apartments.

From our Education Desk, 90.7’s Matthew Peddie talked to the organizers of the program: Americorps community organizer Robyn Thomas, and communications director Alex Saunders.

“We noticed that African Americans and minorities, about 80% do not read on grade level, so we decided to create a program where we can feed the mind, body and soul.” said Thomas.

She said at the inaugural event at Taylor Apartments in Apopka, they started with “about 40 books and we were only left with about 6, so we were happy with that.”

Saunders said they’re looking for donations- particularly books that represent the community.

“Being in South Apopka, we work with a lot of people who are Black, who are LatinX, so we’re looking for books that are representative of that community so the kids can see themselves in literature,” he said.

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

