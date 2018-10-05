Books & Brunch Program Promotes Literacy In Apopka

A new program in Apopka promotes literacy, and education about social and economic challenges. The Hope Community Center’s ‘Books and Brunch’ runs every fourth Saturday at Taylor Apartments.

From our Education Desk, 90.7’s Matthew Peddie talked to the organizers of the program: Americorps community organizer Robyn Thomas, and communications director Alex Saunders.

“We noticed that African Americans and minorities, about 80% do not read on grade level, so we decided to create a program where we can feed the mind, body and soul.” said Thomas.

She said at the inaugural event at Taylor Apartments in Apopka, they started with “about 40 books and we were only left with about 6, so we were happy with that.”

Saunders said they’re looking for donations- particularly books that represent the community.

“Being in South Apopka, we work with a lot of people who are Black, who are LatinX, so we’re looking for books that are representative of that community so the kids can see themselves in literature,” he said.

