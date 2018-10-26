Bomb Scares Suspect Arrested In Fla., Gambling & Dog Racing Amendments

On Friday’s Florida Roundup we led with breaking news as authorities arrested a man in connection with the wave of suspicious packages sent this week to political critics of President Donald Trump

At least one of the packages passed through a large U.S. mail sorting facility in Opa-locka, Fla., near Miami.

The Miami Herald, citing a federal law enforcement official familiar with the investigation, reported that the package sent from the facility is likely the one that ended up on Wednesday at the South Florida office of U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Proposed Gambling And Greyhound Racing Amendments

Twelve amendments are on the November 6 ballot. We centered in on two of them that deal with gambling and greyhound racing. Among the questions we explored: how should the state regulate them, or perhaps even phase them out?

Our guest for the discussion was Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO Florida.