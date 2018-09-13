Bithlo Food Drop and Other Events Like it Provide School-Age Children and Their Families with Food on the Weeknights and Weekends

Central Florida families were given fresh fruits, bread and non-perishable items today at a food drop at the Moose Center in Bithlo. Kelly Quintero is from Second Harvest Food Bank who provided food along with Winn-Dixie. She says as storms churn in the Atlantic, families are thinking about getting prepared.

“Always looking to see what’s on the tropics and what’s happening. But we encourage our community to help each other as well. When you’re at the store and you see something on sale. Maybe pick up two or three and check in on your neighbors and see if they need any additional help.”

Katherine Enriquez, her mother, and her two daughters were standing in the over ninety degree weather outside the Moose Lodge on Colonial Drive. She says she’s focusing more on the day-to-day. She says her four-year-old gets food at preschool so the food she was picking up today was for her other family members who don’t qualify for assistance.

“Yes for my other daughter and for all the rest of the family obviously.”

The United States Department of Agriculture says its Food And Nutrition Service is activated during natural disasters to provide food to shelters and other feeding sites along with emergency SNAP benefits.

