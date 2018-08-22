 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Health


Biotechnology Company Could be Coming to Lake Nona, Bringing More Than 300 New Jobs

by (WMFE)
New company brings biotechnology to Lake Nona. Credit: Flickr Creative Commons

The biotechnology company made famous by the movie Extraordinary Measures is deciding whether to build a manufacturing plant in Lake Nona. Amicus develops treatments for rare diseases. District One Commissioner Jim Gray says Amicus is working in a growing field in the health industry and would bring more than 300 jobs to the area.

“This is exactly what we’re trying to attract. An established company with some talented smart people and paying them a lot to do their job and that is perfect.”

Amicus says it would invest as much as 148 million dollars in construction and equipment. In exchange, the city would provide about 380,000 dollars in incentives over an eight-year period.

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

