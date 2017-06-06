 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Better Bus, Better Orlando

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Edward Johnson, Lynx CEO

Edward Johnson, Lynx CEO, wants to build a better bus service in Orlando. His improvements include dedicated bus lanes on busy roads, making sure the bus service keeps pace with a growing population, and working with commercial transportation providers like Uber to fill in the transit gaps.

Johnson said when he rides the bus customers recognize him, and they’re not shy about sharing what they think could be improved. He adds that he welcomes the dialog. 

“Talking to me on the bus that’s one way. But pulling together as a group and talking about how you want to see transit expanded in this community goes a long way as well,” said Johnson.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

About Radio Intern

rintern

TOP