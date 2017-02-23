 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Bethune-Cookman University President To Meet Trump Next Week

by (WMFE)

Bethune-Cookman University President Edison Jackson will meet with President Donald Trump.

He’s one of several heads of historically black colleges and universities meeting with the president. Topics on the agenda include student loan issues, infrastructure spending and research funding for schools.

Bethune-Cookman University President Edison Jackson says he doesn’t know where the conversation will go.

“President Trump has indicated he wants us to be anchors in our community in a more effective way,” Edison said. “To work about transforming our communities. So? We will do that.”

Jackson said he expects the president to issue an executive order supporting historically black schools. About 50 black colleges and universities will be in attendance.

Jackson said they were invited, and as he put it: If you’re not at the table, you might be on the menu.


Abe Aboraya

