 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Bethune-Cookman University Might Furlough Staff During Spring Break to Balance its Budget

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
The school is trying to balance its budget and get its accreditation back. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The school is trying to balance its budget and get its accreditation back. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Bethune-Cookman University’s Interim President says employees can expect layoffs and salary cuts. The school is trying to balance its budget and get its accreditation back.

In a YouTube video on Bethune-Cookman University’s channel, Interim President Hubert Grimes says a mismanaged dorm deal and operating at a budget deficit for three years, contributed to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools putting the school’s accreditation on probation.

That’s why the school was found deficient in the way it handles its finances and not its academic programs.

“Our students remain eligible for financial aid and our graduates, some 200 of them, continue to be academically prepared for graduate programs and equipped to compete in the workforce.”

SAC’s Larry Earvin says it’s too early to tell whether budgetary changes that could include a spring break furlough will be enough to get the university’s accreditation back.

“I can’t speak to individual instances, but I can tell you there have been other institutions that have been placed on probation that have been able to correct these issues that place them on probation.”

Earvin says it will evaluate the school’s progress this spring based on a report it receives from the university at that time. The Associated Press reports the botched 1,200 bed dorm deal-which BCU is suing its former president over-will cost the university 300 million dollars.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP