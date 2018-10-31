Bernie Sanders Campaigns For Gillum In Orlando

Bernie Sanders is urging students to vote in the midterm election.

The Vermont senator appeared at a campaign rally for fellow Democrat Andrew Gillum at the University of Central Florida Wednesday.

Sanders told students at the CFE Arena that the younger generation is leading the country in opposition to racism, sexism, homophobia, and religious bigotry. But, he said real change comes at the ballot box.

Your ideas about economic justice, and social justice, and environmental justice, and racial justice—they don’t mean anything unless you participate in the political process, unless you come out to vote.

Other Democratic officials and candidates at the rally included Andrew Gillum’s running mate Chris King and Attorney General nominee Sean Shaw.

President Donald Trump was also in Florida Wednesday to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis and Senate candidate Rick Scott.

The event was organized by political action committee OMG WTF.