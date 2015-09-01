Beemo: Orlando Band With Mountain Music Roots

Local band Beemo is steeped in the folk traditions of Americana, with songs inspired by Washington Irving, but they have eclectic roots and have been known to cover Ozzy Osborne.

Vocalist Dan Harshbarger, Guitarist Sean Quinn, Matt Juliano on mandolin, bassist Tony Mickle and percussionist Justin Braun play a couple of songs and chat with Intersection about balancing full time jobs with their music.

“It’s hard to peg into rock or folk or bluegrass,” says mandolin player Matt Juliano.

“So it can be a little hard to put your finger on but you can hear it from the instrumentation and some of the arrangements.”

Four fifths of the band work at the same company- which is how guitarist Sean Quinn and Vocalist Dan Harshbarger first met.

“We’re creating music and we’re doing what we love,” says Quinn.

“You’ve got to have your families to back you because it does take a lot of time.”

The band is releasing and EP this month. Click here for a list of upcoming shows.

Listen to Beemo playing Rip Van Winkle & Back Again at WMFE’s studios below: