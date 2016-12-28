 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Bald Eagle Dead After Central Florida Accident

A central Florida wildlife rehabilitation center said it had to put down a bald eagle Tuesday after a fire truck hit the eagle Christmas Day in Deland.

Chris Wise manages the bird rehabilitation program at the Marine Science Center in Ponce Inlet. She said she consulted with local eagle experts who said the chances of the bird being releasable were slim to none.

“He had some internal injuries, lots of bruising but the one that really was the biggest issue would have been the wing. It was completely fractured where it’s open and bone ends are sticking out and that is never good,” said Wise.

Wise said there are many eagles in captivity at rehab centers waiting for permanent homes at zoos or educational facilities. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports the state has one of the largest populations of breeding bald eagles in the continental U.S.


