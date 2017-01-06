 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Commentaries


Backyard Chickens, Adjectives Unhinged, Lightsabers and BBQ

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Image: Champion Karate Light Saber workshop , facebook page

Having a small backyard flock of chickens is a growing trend in metro areas. Getting started with your own backyard chicken coop can be daunting, but the end result is rewarding because -eggs. Pet Care Professional Laura Helseth will share her experience, offer tips and answer your backyard chicken questions at the Alafaya Library at 12000 East Colonial Drive Saturday 3 to 4.

Adjectives is one of Orlando’s best sources for vintage, antique and unique and now they’re combining the original Adjectives Market Altamonte with their newer Unhinged warehouse and creative workspace and having a grand reopening party! The new space is 40,000 sq. ft. full of curated collections, made by over 100 local and international artisans, designers, and craftsmen. Join the grand re-opening at Adjectives Unhinged at 1200 East Altamonte Drive Saturday starting at 10.

Lightsaber Workshop anyone? Champion Karate is hosting a free Light Saber workshop and demonstration open to anyone 5 years or older. There will be light saber training and dueling in a safe and fun environment followed by a spectacular demonstration by local light saber experts. The fun is at Champion Karate Winter Park Saturday 1 to 2:30.

Enjoy a whole hog barbecue from The Ravenous Pig including smoked pork, spare ribs, BBQ Gastrique, Black-Eyed Peas, Candied Collards, Cornbread and Chocolate Cupcake at the new location of The Ravenous Pig at 565 West Fairbanks Avenue Saturday 11 to 3.

 


