 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


B-CU President Resigns Amid Criticism Over Mounting Debt, School Reputation

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Photo: Bethune-Cookman University (screenshot from commencement ceremony).

Photo: Bethune-Cookman University (screenshot from commencement ceremony).

The president of Bethune-Cookman University has resigned amid criticism about how he handled the historically black university’s finances and reputation. The Daytona Beach News Journal first reported the announcement Tuesday from the school’s board chairman.

Jackson, who was first appointed interim president, served fewer than two years. In that time, he drew sharp criticism for driving the school into mounting debt over new dorms and for welcoming U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to speak at commencement after she had made a controversial comment about how historically black colleges were started.

“You’re carrying the weight of multi-million dollar institutions. You are responsible for making sure the decisions that come across your desk do not infringe upon the lifelong sustainability of the university,” said B-CU alumnus Terrance Cribbs-Lorrant.

He started a petition in April to oust Edison, accusing him of causing “unwarranted hostility among students and alumni” mismanaging endowment funds. The petition received more than 1,300 signatures.

“We were moving forward and his job, as president, in the two years he was given, were to take the university forward, and that isn’t what happened,” Cribbs-Lorrant added.

It is unclear who will replace Edison as B-CU’s new president and who will be selected in the interim period.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Renata Sago

About Renata Sago

Reporter

Renata Sago is WMFE's general assignment reporter and occasional anchor. Her reporting runs the gamut and has been heard on NPR, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Voice of America, and American Public Media. The Chicago native began her career in public radio as an intern for Worldview, WBEZ-FM's daily ... Read Full Bio »

TOP