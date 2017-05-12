 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Space


“Awesomesauce” Views Of Earth Says Astronaut On Station’s 200th Spacewalk

by (WMFE)

NASA Astronaut Jack Fischer appears to play air guitar during the International Space Station's 200th spacewalk. Photo: NASA

NASA astronaut’s conducted the 200th space walk in support of the International Space Station.

American astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer’s spacewalk was delayed slightly this morning due to a water leak in one of the suits.

Despite the delays, first time spacewalker Fischer seemed to enjoy the views. He told mission control the Earth looked like a “giant fondue pot bubbling over with awesome-sauce.”

The roughly four-hour spacewalk included installing a communications antenna and a new High-definitional Camera.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

