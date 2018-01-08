 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


Audubon: Irma Left $5 Million In Damage To Everglades Restoration

by (WMFE)

The Everglades. Photo courtesy the National Parks Conservation Association.

A new report estimates Hurricane Irma caused more than $5 million in damage to Everglades restoration.

The Audubon report estimates the Kissimmee River sustained the most damage — $2 million.

The river’s restoration is the world’s largest of its kind, aimed at reestablishing 44 miles of its historic meanders and slowing the flow of water to the beleaguered Lake Okeechobee.

The report also recommends funding for repairing damage to national parks and wildlife refuges. The Everglades’ water flows through five national and state parks and preserves.

The Everglades are the subject of the world’s largest restoration of its kind, a $17 billion federal and state effort encompassing more than 60 projects.

The report also says beach nesting birds benefitted as Hurricane Irma left more sandy beach for nesting by burying or killing encroaching vegetation.

 


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

