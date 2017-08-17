Attorneys For Pulse Gunman’s Wife Face Warning, No Sanctions

A federal judge ruled Thursday attorneys for the Pulse gunman’s wife won’t face sanctions.

The issue involves a report from an expert the defense plans on calling at trial.

The attorneys missed a deadline in providing the report to the court.

They received a warning from the judge.

Noor Salman was present for the hearing.

She is charged with obstruction and aiding her husband, who is responsible for the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Forty-nine died at Pulse, and more than 50 were wounded.