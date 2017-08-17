 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Pulse Shooting


Attorneys For Pulse Gunman’s Wife Face Warning, No Sanctions

by (WMFE)

Pulse. Photo by Amy Green

A federal judge ruled Thursday attorneys for the Pulse gunman’s wife won’t face sanctions.

The issue involves a report from an expert the defense plans on calling at trial.

The attorneys missed a deadline in providing the report to the court.

They received a warning from the judge.

Noor Salman was present for the hearing.

She is charged with obstruction and aiding her husband, who is responsible for the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Forty-nine died at Pulse, and more than 50 were wounded.


