Attendance, Earnings Up At SeaWorld

Attendance and revenue are up at SeaWorld. The theme park company says revenue increased by 4.9% in the second quarter of 2018, compared to the second quarter of 2017.

6.4 million people attended SeaWorld theme parks in the second quarter of 2018, a 4.8% increase.

Interim CEO John Reilly said “new strategic pricing strategies, new marketing and communications initiatives and the positive reception of our new rides, attractions and events” are attracting more people to the theme parks.

And he said visitors are spending more money while they’re at the parks.

SeaWorld said it has also reached a settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission over an investigation into statements made by former executives about the impact of Blackfish, a documentary about the death of a SeaWorld trainer.


