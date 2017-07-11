At SeaWorld, New Opportunity To See Killer Whales Up Close

SeaWorld is offering a new way to see its killer whales up close.

It comes as the company phases out its theatrical shows featuring the animals and their captive breeding, making this generation of killer whales SeaWorld’s last.

The daily 45-minute tours provide an opportunity to meet SeaWorld’s killer whales and learn from trainers about their personalities, feeding habits, health care and more.

Duncan Dickson of the University of Central Florida’s Rosen College of Hospitality Management says the tours are part of a new business strategy emphasizing conservation.

“SeaWorld needed to figure out a way to reincorporate Shamu and the orcas into the park, and I think this is a great way to do that.”

Park-goers also learn to communicate with the whales in the same ways trainers do. Prices start at 79 dollars a person. The change is the latest after an orca killed a trainer in Orlando in 2010.