 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

2018 Election


At Inauguration, Governor DeSantis Outlines Immigration Policy

by Christian (Simmons)

Governor Ron DeSantis along with First Lady Casey DeSantis, at his inauguration in Tallahassee. Photo: Ron DeSantis / Twitter

Governor Ron DeSantis said he will not allow sanctuary cities in Florida.

During his inaugural address Tuesday in Tallahassee, DeSantis made clear that he plans to halt illegal immigration in the state.

“We will stop incentivizing illegal immigration, which is unfair to our legal immigrants, promotes lawlessness and reduces wages for our blue collar workers,” he said

DeSantis also said he will put a stop to judicial activism and vowed to protect Florida’s water and environment.

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried were also sworn into office.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP