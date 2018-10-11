 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


Astronaut, Cosmonaut Safe After Soyuz Rocket Launch Anomaly

by (WMFE)

Expedition 57 Flight Engineer Alexey Ovchinin of Roscosmos, left, and Flight Engineer Nick Hague of NASA, right. embrace their families after landing at the Krayniy Airport, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Photo: NASA

An American Astronaut and Russian Cosmonaut are safe after an emergency landing during a launch to the International Space Station. The anomaly could have an impact on the long-term health of the space station.

Shortly after launch from Kazakhstan, an anomaly forced an abort of the Soyuz spacecraft. NASA said the two on board,  American Astronaut Nick Hague and Russian Cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, landed safely and are in good condition, said NASA.

There are only three people on the space station now, and one Soyuz capsule parked there to bring them home. The duo that launched this morning were to help relieve the crew and dock the launched spacecraft for a future return mission. It’s unclear what will happen to the three on the station.

“I’m grateful that everyone is safe,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. “A thorough investigation into the cause of the incident will be conducted.”

The Russian space agency is currently investigating a hole discovered on a cargo capsule docked at the station that caused a loss of pressure back in August.

To end the reliance on Russia for rides to space, NASA is working with commercial partners Boeing and SpaceX to launch American astronauts to the station, but schedule delays have pushed the first crewed launches of those spacecraft until mid 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP