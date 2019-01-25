 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


As Print Media Faces Uncertain Future, Newsrooms Unionize

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: John S. via Flickr Creative Commons

It’s been a rough week for journalism. On Wednesday Buzzfeed announced it was laying off 15 percent of its staff, about 220 employees. Verizon Media, which owns Huffpost, AOL and Yahoo, announced it would cut seven percent of its staff. Huffpost reported about 750 people are expected to lose their jobs. And Gannett announced a round of layoffs at newspapers and websites around the country.

But against the backdrop of newspaper layoffs, there’s another trend in newsrooms around the country: unionization. One newsroom to unionize in the last year was the Florida Times Union.

Tessa Duvall covers children’s issues and criminal justice for the newspaper, and she’s a union organizer. She says the news staff decided to form a union after a round of layoffs at the Times Union.

“We can try to have a voice in our workplace, and make it better, be heard, and make the issues that reporters and photographers and copy editors care about, we can make them be heard,” Duvall tells Intersection.

“When it comes time, if there are layoffs again, or buyouts, or anything like that happens, we know that our colleagues will have the best possible benefits,” says Duvall.

 

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP