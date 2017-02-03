Arts All Day, Sanford Music Fest, Used Books and Vocal Ensemble

A full day of arts and cultural experiences presented by 60 local arts organizations ranging from Shakespeare to modern dance are happening during the first annual “Arts for All Day.” And hey there’s free admission! The fun takes place at Loch Haven Cultural Park Saturday 10 to 4.

A giant music mega-show with over 50 live acts is quickly making a name for itself as Sanford’s Official Music and Art Show featuring live entertainment, vendors, local art and more. Sanford Music Fest takes place Saturday in front of the West End Trading Company in Sanford noon to midnight.

Used book purveyor Dead Beat Books is doing a pop up day-long shopping opportunity inside Vita Luna Cafe inside Little Indies inside the Mills50 District. Afterwards, walk across the street to The District and enjoy a vegan brunch put on by Sweet Utopian, Orlando’s newest up and coming food provider. The fun takes place at Lil Indies and The District at Mills 50 Saturday noon to 5.

A contemporary vocal ensemble made up of 6 female singers Helena is performing choral and vocal works by David Childs, Gwyneth Walker and John Prine, among others. They will also perform Libby Larsen’s song cycle Try Me Good King, in collaboration with pianist Lynn Peghiny Mells. The show takes place at Timucua Arts White House Sunday at 7:30.