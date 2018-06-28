Artificial Intelligence is on its way to the International Space Station on Friday

SpaceX is set to launch nearly 6,000 pounds of supplies to the International Space Station.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon cargo capsule is set to launch to the orbit outpost early tomorrow morning.

On board will be, CIMON, an experiment in artificial intelligence on the ISS.

The capsule will also carry a suit of new experiments for the crew.

Liftoff is scheduled for 5:42 a.m. and weather remains favorable.