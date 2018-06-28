 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Artificial Intelligence is on its way to the International Space Station on Friday

by Brendan Byrne (WMFE)
CIMON, an experiment in AI is on board the rocket. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

SpaceX is set to launch nearly 6,000 pounds of supplies to the International Space Station.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon cargo capsule is set to launch to the orbit outpost early tomorrow morning.

On board will be, CIMON, an experiment in artificial intelligence on the ISS.

The capsule will also carry a suit of new experiments for the crew.

Liftoff is scheduled for 5:42 a.m. and weather remains favorable.


