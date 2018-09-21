 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Art is Healing in a new Collaboration Between Florida Hospital and Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Art is healing for dementia patients and their caregivers in a new study from Florida Hospital. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Art is healing for dementia patients and their caregivers in a new study from Florida Hospital. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A research team at Florida Hospital wants to see if classical theatrical training can help patients with dementia and their caregivers become more resilient. Staff at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will train more than 100 pairs of patients and caregivers in scene work, movement exercises, and improv for eight weeks starting in October. Dr. Darby Morhadt has run a similar program at Northwestern University for the past eight years where she’s noticed:

“Anxiety is lessened there’s a sense of community that is built. A sense of belonging a cultivation of success and they carry that with them. They carry those skills with them.”

 The team at Florida Hospital has a theory that they will also detect lower stress levels in patients through blood work and questionnaires they collect. People interested in participating in the study can get more information on the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts website.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP