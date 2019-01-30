 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Army Corps Begins Work On New Lake Okeechobee Discharge Rules

The sun sets behind the lock and dam on Lake Okeechobee and St. Lucie Canal. Photo by Amy Green

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is asking for public comment as it begins work on new rules regulating Lake Okeechobee discharges that last year triggered widespread toxic algae.

The corps announced a series of public meetings beginning in February. Future workshops and opportunities to review draft documents are also planned.

The new rules are part of a billion-dollar refurbishment of Lake Okeechobee’s dike. The effort is scheduled to be complete in 2022 after an infusion of funding in response to toxic algae.

Lake Okeechobee is at the heart of debate over toxic algae. The state’s largest lake was drastically altered as part of a massive Everglades drainage effort making way for modern Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said this week he has been in touch with President Donald Trump about managing the lake at a lower level, to help stem the flow of toxic algae.


