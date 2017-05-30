Are You Ready For Hurricane Season?
Hurricane season starts this week- are you ready for it? Alan Harris, Seminole County Emergency Manager, is hoping for rain to ease the drought, just not too much of it. Harris joined 90.7’s Matthew Peddie to reveal the secrets of the best hurricane preparedness kit in the county.
” We are praying for no hurricane, of course, but we are planning for the response of a major hurricane hitting the state of Florida,” said Harris.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity