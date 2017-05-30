 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Are You Ready For Hurricane Season?

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Hurricane Charlie hammers the Florida peninsula in 2004. Photo: NOAA

Hurricane season starts this week- are you ready for it? Alan Harris, Seminole County Emergency Manager, is hoping for rain to ease the drought, just not too much of it. Harris joined 90.7’s Matthew Peddie to reveal the secrets of the best hurricane preparedness kit in the county.

” We are praying for no hurricane, of course, but we are planning for the response of a major hurricane hitting the state of Florida,” said Harris.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

About Radio Intern

rintern

TOP