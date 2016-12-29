Annual Florida Citrus Parade Energizes Downtown Orlando

Marching bands, floats made of oranges, and thousands of onlookers passed through part of downtown Orlando Thursday morning for the annual Florida Citrus parade.

The parade traditionally kicks off between the Russell Athletic Bowl and the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl, two signature football games that take place at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.

The parade, with its nearly 3,000 participants marching a little over a mile, is deemed one of the largest in the country.

The event topped off a special year in football for Orlando which welcomed the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Looking ahead, Louisiana State University and the University of Louisville will face off at the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl on Saturday.

The Russell Bowl wrapped up Wednesday with the University of Miami Hurricanes crushing the West Virginia Mountaineers.