 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Annual Florida Citrus Parade Energizes Downtown Orlando

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
The Florida Citrus Parade traditionally takes place between the two signature football games in Orlando. Photo: Florida Citrus Sports.

The Florida Citrus Parade traditionally takes place between the two signature football games in Orlando. Photo: Florida Citrus Sports.

Marching bands, floats made of oranges, and thousands of onlookers passed through part of downtown Orlando Thursday morning for the annual Florida Citrus parade.

The parade traditionally kicks off between the Russell Athletic Bowl and the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl, two signature football games that take place at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.

The parade, with its nearly 3,000 participants marching a little over a mile, is deemed one of the largest in the country.

The event topped off a special year in football for Orlando which welcomed the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Looking ahead, Louisiana State University and the University of Louisville will face off at the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl on Saturday.

The Russell Bowl wrapped up Wednesday with the University of Miami Hurricanes crushing the West Virginia Mountaineers.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Renata Sago

About Renata Sago

Reporter

Renata Sago is WMFE's general assignment reporter and occasional anchor. Her reporting runs the gamut and has been heard on NPR, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Voice of America, and American Public Media. The Chicago native began her career in public radio as an intern for Worldview, WBEZ-FM's daily ... Read Full Bio »

TOP