Anna Levi Gives Voice To Residents Of Trinidad’s Underworld

Anna Levi is a novelist with Trinidadian and Grenadian roots. Her debut novel, Madinah Girl, tells the story of Maria, as she struggles to avoid a life of domestic servitude.

Levi joined Intersection to read from her novel and talk about her writing which explores what she calls Trinidad’s underworld culture.

“I try to represent the invisible voices, children who cannot speak, children who were traumatized by events in their lives,” says Levi.

Levi’s writing evokes the spoken language of Trinidadian Creole, and it reflects the multicultural makeup of Trinidad’s residents.

“I don’t feel that I am completely Trinidadian,” says Levi.

“I acknowledge that Trinidad made me who I am, they gave me a lot, culturally, but I see myself as an international writer.”

Levi will present a writing workshop at the Chickasaw branch of the Orange County Public Library on Friday afternoon.