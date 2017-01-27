Animal Rights, Love Fest, Artist Talk and Dino Day

The Animal Right Florida group is staging its monthly Sea World protest Sunday 10 til noon at the entrance of Sea World. Signs and banners will be provided so just show up and scream. Please warm up in the car or you’ll damage your voice. I should know. I was once a non-equity musical theatre performer.

Orlando Love Fest, a festival featuring yoga, jewelry, flowers, gifts, bands, artists and beer will take place at 1312 Wilifred Drive Sunday 11 to 5.

Follow along during an artist talk and gallery tour with Bo Bartlett, the artist who created larger-than-life paintings of muscled men and svelte women rowing boats and what not currently on view Saturday 11 to 1 at Mennello Museum of American Art.

Explore the world of dinosaurs with your family with hands-on activities, crafts and scavenger hunt. See the dinosaur exhibit up close and follow the Dino Dig map to discover all of the dinosaurs and participate in fun events along the way! Dino Day at Leu Gardens Saturday 9 to 2.