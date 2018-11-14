 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
2018 Election


Andrew Gillum says: “We Need You Now Like We’ve Never Needed you Before” Less Than 2 Days Before Recount Ends

by (WMFE)
Gillum slightly trails Republican Congressman Ron DeSantis in Florida’s too-close-to-call gubernatorial race. Recounts also are underway in the state’s Senate and agriculture commissioner races. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and running mate Chris King were in Orlando yesterday evening for a “Count Every Vote” event. That’s as a Thursday deadline nears in recounts in the gubernatorial and other top races in Florida.

Saint Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church was a place not just of religious renewal but of political renewal. Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum joined faith and political leaders in his call to get re-energized and not give up the fight, regardless of election results.

“And regardless of who wins this election. It would be true for me or my opponent. We still need to fight for healthcare. We still need to fight for civil rights. We still gotta fight for those things.”

He says that’s no matter who wins the gubernatorial race:

“We need you now like we’ve never needed you before. We need to show up in this process. We’ve gotta demand accountability in this process. And even past this particular election we need to do the difficult work ahead to work for us.”

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


