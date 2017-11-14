 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Amusement Park Expo Opens At Orange County Convention Center

by (WMFE)

IAAPA Expo trade show entrance ahead of opening Tuesday. Photo: Brendan Byrne

More than 30,000 theme park industry leaders and 1,100 vendors from around the world are coming to the Orange County Convention Center.

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions opens its annual conference and trade show this week…bringing theme park owners, operators, investors and developers to central Florida.

The trade show hosts vendors from around the world that create just about everything for a theme park from the newest tech in roller coasters to cutting edge deep fryers and cotton candy machines.

The IAAPA Expo hosts panel discussions and talks from amusement industry professionals…including workshops with leaders from Disney, Universal and SeaWorld.

On Tuesday, officials said 34,5000 attendees are registered.

For updates from the trade show floor follow reporter Brendan Byrne on Twitter: @SpaceBrendan


Brendan Byrne

