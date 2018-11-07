 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Amendment 9 Passes, Bans Offshore Drilling and Vaping

by Sammy Mack (WLRN)
Amendment 9 would, no matter what the feds do, prevent drilling in state waters. About 3 miles off the Gulf Coast and 10 miles off the Atlantic Coast. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Floridians chose to permanently ban offshore drilling and workplace vaping.

Those were the two proposals bundled together in the statewide ballot item: Amendment 9.

A lawsuit claiming they didn’t belong together made its way to the state supreme court. The court ruled that this bundled amendment, number 9 could stay.

There is already a federal moratorium on drilling that includes Florida’s coastal waters.

But last year, the president issued an executive order encouraging more exploration off the coasts.

Amendment 9 would, no matter what the feds do, prevent drilling in state waters. About 3 miles off the Gulf Coast and 10 miles off the Atlantic Coast.

Meanwhile, the vaping ban builds on Florida’s existing ban on smoking at work and a lot of public places. Amendment nine added constitutional language about e-cigarettes—a technology that didn’t exist when Florida passed the Clean Indoor Air Act in 1985.

The amendment needed a 60 percent majority to pass. It got about 69 percent.

