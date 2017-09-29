 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


Also Rebuilding After Irma: Bald Eagles

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy Audubon

Environmental groups are assessing Irma’s impact on bald eagles.

Some 1,500 bald eagle nests are in Florida, making the state home to one of the nation’s largest populations.

Shawnlei Breeding of Audubon of Florida says the organization monitors some 500 nests and believes 35 percent were lost during the hurricane.

“As long as they have suitable habitat and other trees to build on, if they did lose their nest tree they will pick another spot. If they still have their nest tree I have heard reports already that eagles are starting to rebuild nests that lost them.”

She says it is an important loss as nesting season starts Sunday. Once endangered, the national bird was removed from the federal threatened list in 2007.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP