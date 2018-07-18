 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Airport Workers Want a Union at Orlando International Airport: Many Make Less Than $6/hr

Airport workers want a union and they want fair pay. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Workers at the Orlando International Airport want to be able to unionize. Carlos Batista is a wheelchair handler. He makes less than 6 dollars an hour. Workers asking for a 15 dollar an hour wage.

“It’s gotten really bad. And I was ready to leave but the union came and spoke to us and I said we have hope. I got hope now.”

A spokesperson with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says they don’t control workers’ wages as they contract out those jobs to smaller independent businesses.

