Local News


Airlines Announce New International Flights From Orlando

Orlando International Airport. Photo: Creative Commons / Larry D. Moore

Orlando International airport is getting a bit more international. Spirit Airlines has announced eleven new flights to Latin America and the Caribbean and three new domestic routes to the Carolinas.

The new flights include Puerto Rico, Honduras, Costa Rica and Colombia.

“It’s fitting for us to announce such significant growth in a community that has supported our vision to deliver ultra-low fares and enable more people to visit friends and family or plan the ultimate dream vacation,” said Spirit CEO Robert Fornaro.

Also, Interjet has announced new, daily non-stop service between Orlando and Mexico City.


