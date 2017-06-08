 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Agricultural Burning In Orlando Picks Up Again

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy of Florida Forest Service

The wet weather means the state is allowing burn authorizations in the Orlando area.

This is for large piles, land clearing, and agricultural purposes.

Joy Schlusemeyer, with the Orlando District of the Florida Forest Service, said she’s glad people followed the burn bans.

“And now that it’s lifted of course we’re so wet, but everybody has some burning they want to catch up on,” said Schlusemeyer.

She said the calls on whether to allow burning are based on factors including weather, fuels, and topography. Burn bans had been in effect for a few months.

You can call 407-888-8760 if you need to do this type of outdoor burning.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP