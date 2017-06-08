Agricultural Burning In Orlando Picks Up Again

The wet weather means the state is allowing burn authorizations in the Orlando area.

This is for large piles, land clearing, and agricultural purposes.

Joy Schlusemeyer, with the Orlando District of the Florida Forest Service, said she’s glad people followed the burn bans.

“And now that it’s lifted of course we’re so wet, but everybody has some burning they want to catch up on,” said Schlusemeyer.

She said the calls on whether to allow burning are based on factors including weather, fuels, and topography. Burn bans had been in effect for a few months.

You can call 407-888-8760 if you need to do this type of outdoor burning.