Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


After Scott Kelly’s Year In Space, What’s Next?

by (WMFE)

Astronauts Jessica Meir and Victor Glover explore what's ahead after the "Year in Space" experiment. Photo: PBS

As scientist continue to sift through all that data from Scott Kelly’s year in space, the next generation of astronauts are beginning to look to longer missions in deep space and more extreme environments like the surface of Mars.

So what is next? What’s Beyond the year in space? PBS documentary “Beyond a Year in Space” asked that very question and you can stream it online.

One of those astronauts in the documentary who is looking at how to get humans farther into space is Jessica Meir. She was selected as an astronaut in 2013 and has a background in studying the physiology of animals in extreme environments.

She joins the podcast to talk about how astronauts are training for long duration, deep space missions and what’s ahead after a year in space.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

