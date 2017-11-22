After Scott Kelly’s Year In Space, What’s Next?

As scientist continue to sift through all that data from Scott Kelly’s year in space, the next generation of astronauts are beginning to look to longer missions in deep space and more extreme environments like the surface of Mars.

So what is next? What’s Beyond the year in space? PBS documentary “Beyond a Year in Space” asked that very question and you can stream it online.

One of those astronauts in the documentary who is looking at how to get humans farther into space is Jessica Meir. She was selected as an astronaut in 2013 and has a background in studying the physiology of animals in extreme environments.

She joins the podcast to talk about how astronauts are training for long duration, deep space missions and what’s ahead after a year in space.