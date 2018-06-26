 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


After Rally Outside his Office, Rep. Bob Cortes says he’s Asked Florida Housing Finance Corporation for Emergency Funds

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
FEMA's TSA program ends June 30. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

FEMA's TSA program ends June 30. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Puerto Rican families displaced by Hurricane Maria and living in hotels and motels throughout the state rallied outside of state Rep. Bob Cortes’ office today. FEMA’s transitional housing assistance program ends Saturday. State Rep. Bob Cortes says he’s asked Florida Housing Financing Corporation for additional funding to build rapid response housing and is already working on new developments in Osceola, Brevard, and Hillsborough Counties.

“A project that was just approved two weeks ago by the Florida Housing Financing Corporation. Unfortunately, that’s more of a long-term solution. In addition to the private entities like United Way that has already offered these folks first month, last month, and security deposit for an apartment.”

A group of families with disabilities and seniors called on him and the governor to use more funding for long-term housing.

More than 600 displaced Puerto Ricans are still living in the state.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP