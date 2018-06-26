After Rally Outside his Office, Rep. Bob Cortes says he’s Asked Florida Housing Finance Corporation for Emergency Funds

Puerto Rican families displaced by Hurricane Maria and living in hotels and motels throughout the state rallied outside of state Rep. Bob Cortes’ office today. FEMA’s transitional housing assistance program ends Saturday. State Rep. Bob Cortes says he’s asked Florida Housing Financing Corporation for additional funding to build rapid response housing and is already working on new developments in Osceola, Brevard, and Hillsborough Counties.

“A project that was just approved two weeks ago by the Florida Housing Financing Corporation. Unfortunately, that’s more of a long-term solution. In addition to the private entities like United Way that has already offered these folks first month, last month, and security deposit for an apartment.”

A group of families with disabilities and seniors called on him and the governor to use more funding for long-term housing.

More than 600 displaced Puerto Ricans are still living in the state.

